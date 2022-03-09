28,400 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Ally Financial makes up about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. 179,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

