$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will post $3.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the lowest is $3.92 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.84 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.80 billion to $20.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

KSS stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 107.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 108,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 28.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 109,263.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 22.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,859,000 after buying an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

