34,600 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 178.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $905,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,731,538 shares of company stock worth $155,796,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.