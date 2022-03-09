38,695 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFSI opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 37,222 shares valued at $2,326,409. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.