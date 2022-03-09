3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.46

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and traded as low as $14.55. 3i Group shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 865 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56.

About 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF)

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

