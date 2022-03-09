$4.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $19.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $20.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after purchasing an additional 254,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tenneco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 814,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

