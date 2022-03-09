$4.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.93 billion and the lowest is $4.76 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $4.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.83 billion to $21.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.15 billion to $21.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.