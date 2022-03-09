4,054 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,054 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,711 shares of company stock valued at $109,818,722. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $226.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,226.00 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

