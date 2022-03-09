41,400 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 71,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,320. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

