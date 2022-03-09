43,882 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

