52,500 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,159,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 950,219 shares of company stock valued at $18,045,513. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NYSE:QS traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 276,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 42.79. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 9.17.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

