$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) to post sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $2.20 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resonant.

RESN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resonant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $290.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Resonant has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 280.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,273 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Resonant by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 748,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 561,868 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Resonant by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 180,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 94,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

