60,566 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.14% of HNI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. State Street Corp increased its position in HNI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HNI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,196,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HNI by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 638,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after buying an additional 114,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.63 million. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.85%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,356,777 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HNI (Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.