$646.17 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) to post sales of $646.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $644.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.00 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $561.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $241.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.36 and its 200 day moving average is $366.32. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $231.88 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

