$70.03 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $70.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.77 million and the highest is $70.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $303.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $303.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $364.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 361,964 shares of company stock worth $6,313,705.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.