$70.03 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $70.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.77 million and the highest is $70.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $303.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $303.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $364.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 361,964 shares of company stock worth $6,313,705.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

