$744.03 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) to post sales of $744.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $786.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visteon.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

VC stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $136.58.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

