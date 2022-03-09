82,362 Shares in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.48% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 159,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $650,000.

Get KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF alerts:

KURE stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.