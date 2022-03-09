8,700 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.10. 195,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,873. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $121.21 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average of $154.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

