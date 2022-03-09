88,402 Shares in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $38.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.20%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

