888 (LON:888) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 545 ($7.14) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 191.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.83) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 591.25 ($7.75).

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 186.70 ($2.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £695.94 million and a P/E ratio of 56.64. 888 has a one year low of GBX 179.80 ($2.36) and a one year high of GBX 494 ($6.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 259.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 334.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

