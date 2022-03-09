8PAY (8PAY) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $380,002.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.09 or 0.06399601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,833.80 or 0.99780366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041012 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.