A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.50

Shares of A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.50 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.36). A & J Mucklow Group P L C shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 93,500 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.50.
About A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR)
Further Reading
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.