Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Gap Down to $295.00

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $295.00, but opened at $281.00. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $276.66, with a volume of 831 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average of $195.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,462,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

