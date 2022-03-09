ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

NYSE ABM opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

