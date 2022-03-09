ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.05% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.99.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

