Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 250,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 953.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 238,671 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.78%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

