Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $139.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hany Massarany acquired 20,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 321,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 105,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,608.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 341,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 82,008 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

