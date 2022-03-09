Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.47.

ACN stock traded up $7.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.42. 2,825,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,657. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.36. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $254.61 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

