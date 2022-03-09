Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $7.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.42. The company had a trading volume of 136,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,408. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.66. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $251.64 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

