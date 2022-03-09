Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Accor from €37.08 ($40.30) to €35.50 ($38.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accor from €37.20 ($40.43) to €38.50 ($41.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of ACCYY opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. Accor has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.67.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

