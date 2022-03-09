ACoconut Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. ACoconut has a market cap of $336,668.71 and $38,170.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021943 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

