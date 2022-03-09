Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Melanie Allibon Buys 21,888 Shares

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) insider Melanie Allibon bought 21,888 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$11,710.08 ($8,547.50).
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55.
Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
