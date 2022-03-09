AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.16 Million

Brokerages predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $649.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $624.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.70 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $482.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.