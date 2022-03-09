adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €265.00 ($288.04) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €344.00 ($373.91) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($369.57) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €319.00 ($346.74).

ADS stock opened at €184.94 ($201.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €237.56 and a 200-day moving average of €263.91. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

