adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €340.00 ($369.57) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($288.04) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €318.29 ($345.96).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS traded up €8.04 ($8.74) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €184.94 ($201.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,346 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €237.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €263.91. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.