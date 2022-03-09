adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €325.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €325.00 ($353.26) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($369.57) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €319.00 ($346.74).

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock opened at €184.94 ($201.02) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €237.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €263.91. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.