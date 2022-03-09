Aditus Price Down 10.1% This Week (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a market capitalization of $60,444.61 and $99,815.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aditus

Aditus is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

