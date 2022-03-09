Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 201.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,757 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,561 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

Shares of ADBE traded up $16.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.96. 58,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.81 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $499.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.99. The stock has a market cap of $211.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

