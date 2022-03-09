AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADTH. Genuity Capital began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,941,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdTheorent stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. AdTheorent has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06.

About AdTheorent (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

