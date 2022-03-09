ADVFN (LON:AFN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $72.41

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.41 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76). ADVFN shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 52,001 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.19 million and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. ADVFN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and explores ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and financial information Website, as well as provides office services, and brokerage and software development services.

