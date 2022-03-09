Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) Insider Mark Lindh Purchases 50,079 Shares

Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX – Get Rating) insider Mark Lindh acquired 50,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$28,745.35 ($20,982.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
About Aerometrex (Get Rating)
