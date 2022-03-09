Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 83,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,519,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

AEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $872.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

