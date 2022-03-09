Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. 233,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.