AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of AGCO worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AGCO by 13.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,141,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 132,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.82.

AGCO stock opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.75. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

AGCO Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.