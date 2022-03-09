Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Holdings Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 2,680.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,309 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.18% of Agenus worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agenus by 2,741.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agenus by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,904,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,582,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 437,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $756.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.