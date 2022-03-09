Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

AGTI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $759,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,485.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $5,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $3,170,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $8,267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $3,909,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $156,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

