Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Gap Down to $60.95

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.95, but opened at $58.05. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $59.87, with a volume of 160,733 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.96.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

