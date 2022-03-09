Air Partner (LON:AIR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $107.48

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.48 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 124.50 ($1.63). Air Partner shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 1,052,795 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32. The firm has a market cap of £78.86 million and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.73.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

