Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Akroma has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $32,153.30 and $51.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

