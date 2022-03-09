Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.01. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 99,779 shares.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

